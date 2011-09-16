* Platts sticks to Jan 2012 as date to change Brent assessment

* Says Forties supply problems boost case for action

* Shell had called for one-year delay in making changes

* Platts sees support for widening Brent assessment to other crudes (Adds further details, Shell comment)

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Sept 16 - Oil price assessment service Platts will tweak the way it calculates its North Sea dated Brent crude price from January 2012 to address concerns about dwindling supplies from the home of the global benchmark.

Platts, a unit of McGraw Hill , also said it will start talks with the industry on the idea of using more crudes to set dated Brent, as supplies decline and after persistent delays in supply of Forties, the most important grade.

Platts said that starting on Jan. 6, 2012, it will use oil cargoes loading in the next 10-25 days to work out the price of dated Brent, rather than 10-21 days at present, aiming to make more cargoes count towards the value of the benchmark.

"We believe these changes are necessary to maintain the quality of the Brent price assessment," Dan Tanz, Platts' vice president for editorial, said on Friday. "Four more delivery days will allow the assessment process to potentially capture more than 30 percent of additional supply."

Oil traders have said Platts' action is inevitable to address the impact of falling output on the dated Brent quote, which is used to price 70 percent of the world's oil cargoes and forms part of the underlying marker for Brent futures.

Brent crude futures are trading at a strong premium of around $25 to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R, partly as a result of falling North Sea output and ample supply at the delivery point of U.S. crude futures.

The implementation date is in line with Platts' original plan announced in July, despite a proposal from Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), a big North Sea trader, for the changes to be delayed until 2013.

Shell, which supported the changes while seeking the delay to minimise disruption to outstanding trades, said on Friday the earlier timing could cause problems but the market would adapt.

"We maintain the January 2012 timing announced by Platts today is likely to cause issues with the futures market and its derivatives such as swaps and options transactions which could have been avoided," Shell spokesman Kim Blomley said.

"Nonetheless, we believe the Brent market will continue to function and will find ways to overcome this short-term difficulty."

FALLING OUTPUT

In a second change starting on Jan. 6, Platts said it will include cargoes nominated 25 days before loading in working out the price of cash Brent, rather than 21 days at present.

Supply of the four North Sea crudes currently used to set the dated benchmark -- Brent BFO-E, Forties FOT-E, Oseberg BFO-OSE and Ekofisk EKO-E -- also known as BFOE, is falling steadily due to natural declines.

The drop has been temporarily exaggerated since May by delays to cargoes of Forties -- the largest of the BFOE streams and the one that usually sets the dated Brent quote -- because of problems at Nexen's Buzzard oilfield.

The Forties delays have prompted some analysts to question the credibility of Brent as a global benchmark, since a relatively small amount of crude affects prices around the world, and to say that Brent is more prone to being squeezed.

Platts said the Forties problems had added to the case for action sooner rather than later.

"Recent events in the market, including disruptions to the Forties pipeline system and shortfalls in cargo deliveries, show clearly that timely action is needed to maintain the strength of the physical benchmark," Tanz said.

The company is planning further tweaks to the Brent assessment in the medium term, saying there was support for a move towards a 30-day nomination process and it would work towards making that switch in 2015 or 2016.

It also said there was "strong support" from the industry for including more crude grades in the Brent assessment and for the use of escalators for the lighter crude grades, and would begin discussions on these changes.

The pricing service widened its original Brent assessment in 2002 by adding Oseberg and Forties after a decline in Brent output and a series of market squeezes. Ekofisk was added later.

Thomson Reuters competes with Platts in providing information to the energy markets. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Anthony Barker)