SINGAPORE Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P
Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural
gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting
growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the
company said on Monday.
Demand for LNG in Dubai, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait and Pakistan
has grown close to tenfold since 2010 to 20.8 million tonnes per
annum in 2016, with Egypt taking about one-third of those
imports, according to Platts, a unit of S&P Global Inc.
"The Platts Middle East Marker (MEM) price assessment is
designed to reflect the growing importance of the Middle East as
an LNG import destination rather than just an exporter of
cargoes," Platts' Global Director of LNG Shelley Kerr said.
Egypt and Pakistan have recently launched or awarded huge
tenders for short-term and medium-term supplies, looking to take
advantage of a gas glut stoked by new output from Australia and
the United States.
"Our analysis indicates a greater tendency for new entrants
in the region to use short-term purchasing strategies, which is
creating additional liquidity," Kerr said.
Egypt bought 60 cargoes of the supercooled fuel for 2017
through a tender last November and is expected to need a further
40 cargoes this year.
Pakistan tendered to buy 240 shipments of LNG last November,
under five-year and 15-year deals that are yet to be awarded.
The Egyptian port of Ain Sukhna will be used as the main
point for the Platts price marker. Deliveries into other ports
will be assessed by applying a freight cost factor, Platts said.
The MEM price assessments will also be based on a delivered
ex-ship (DES) basis to ports in the Middle East that are able to
receive shipments with a minimum cargo size of 135,000 cubic
meters, the company said.
The price assessment will be published at 16:30 London time
daily. Platts has published the Japan-Korea Marker (JKM)
assessment for LNG delivered into Asia since 2009.
Platts competes with Thomson Reuters in providing
information to energy markets.
