* Platts mulls adding al-Shaheen, Murban for Dubai delivery
* Adding grades may not end "dominance" by China -Energy
Aspects
* Operational, pricing hurdles need to be overcome
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Nov 17 Oil pricing agency Platts is
expected to announce by the end of this year which of two Middle
East crude grades it will add to its Dubai benchmark in 2016 to
boost the liquidity of its price assessment process, sources
with knowledge of the matter said.
Platts has already made two changes since late October in an
ongoing review of its assessment of the Dubai benchmark, which,
along with Oman, is used to price more than 12 million barrels
per day of Middle Eastern and Russian crude exported to Asia.
The agency is still evaluating market feedback following a
comment period that ended on Oct. 30, a Platts spokeswoman said
in an e-mailed response, declining to elaborate on a timeline or
what grade would be added.
Industry players have been calling on Platts to review its
Dubai assessment, saying record trading by Chinese state
companies in August during the Market-on-Close (MoC) process
pushed liquidity to the limit and skewed prices.
"Obviously, (adding crude) makes the benchmark more liquid
which is the main issue currently. So it's a step in the right
direction," said a trader with a Western oil company who
participates in the MoC process but declined to be named.
Platts has said in a subscriber note that the two grades
under consideration are Abu Dhabi's flagship Murban crude and
Qatar's al-Shaheen grade. (here)
Some refiners are concerned that just adding volumes would
not deter top energy consumer China from taking all the
available supplies during the MoC, leaving few options for other
key customers for Murban and al-Shaheen.
"Everybody is a little bit fed up because you've got two big
Chinese players and they basically do whatever they believe the
market is and everybody else has to follow," said another trader
with a western oil company who declined to be named due to
company policy.
Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects said: "We
don't think this resolves the issues concerning the dominance of
the Chinese buyers ... Because the problem wasn't about low
underlying production. It was the lack of market participants."
OPERATIONAL AND PRICING ISSUES
To add either Murban or al-Shaheen to the Dubai basket,
Platts would have to resolve both operational and pricing
issues, traders said.
Murban would give the benchmark a bigger liquidity boost due
to its larger output, but it is of better quality than existing
Dubai basket grades, so buyers would have to pay a premium to
any transacted price, traders said.
Platts has proposed using a premium that is 60 percent of
the difference between its Murban and Oman price assessments in
the previous month, said traders who had attended a Platts
workshop in late October.
For al-Shaheen, Qatar Petroleum and partner Maersk Oil would
have to change the grade's cargo size to 500,000 barrels from
600,000 barrels, requiring the producers to schedule three more
cargoes each month.
The main issue with al-Shaheen, though, is that cargo
loading dates are typically not known until after the 10th of
each month, meaning buyers could end up with purchases that do
not fit their shipping schedules, traders said.
Ship-to-ship transfers and cargo swaps have been discussed
as ways to get around this, said one of the two sources.
Platts, part of McGraw Hill Financial Inc, competes
with Thomson Reuters in providing information to energy markets.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)