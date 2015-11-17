(Refiles to fix format of top paragraphs)
By Pamela Barbaglia and Adrian Krajewski
LONDON/WARSAW Nov 17 The owners of Poland's
fourth largest mobile operator P4 are working with Bank of
America Merrill Lynch (BAML) to sell or list Poland's fourth
largest mobile operator P4 in a deal worth over 2 billion euros
($2.13 billion), several sources said on Tuesday.
A sale of the business is the favoured option for the
owners, Greek fund Tollerton and its Icelandic counterpart
Novator, but a dual-track process also exploring an initial
public offering (IPO) is expected to start next year, the
sources said, asking not to be named because the matter is
private.
P4, BAML and Tollerton declined to comment, while Novator
was not immediately available.
"The IPO is the back-up, less attractive plan," one of the
sources said.
"It should launch at the turn of the year at earliest, but
it's not going to be an easy walk-through as it has grown and
the Polish market offers not much space for more."
P4, which operates under the Play brand, was the last to
join the race for a share in Poland's mobile market less than a
decade ago. Its aggressive offers on tariffs have won it 13
million customers and a 22 percent market share.
Play competes with the Polish businesses of France's Orange
and Deutsche Telekom (DT) which
rank as Poland's top two mobile operators.
It also vies with domestic rival Cyfrowy Polsat
which ranks as Poland's third mobile player.
P4 booked 3.84 billion zlotys ($965.3 million) in revenue
for the 12 months ending June, with adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 1.26
billion zlotys.
A source familiar with the matter said that P4 is expected
to see its EBITDA increase to 1.5 billion zlotys next year and
could be valued at 6-7 times that.
Tollerton, controlled by Greek businessman Panos Germanos,
owns 50.3 percent of P4, with the rest in the hands of Novator,
controlled by Icelandic businessman Thor Bjorgolfsson.
They gained full control over P4 in 2008. In 2013 P4
considered floating in Warsaw, but decided in favour of
a 900 million euro debt issue, coordinated by BAML.
Earlier this year, sources told Reuters that the sale could
happen in the first half of 2016, with potential interest from
Nordic telecoms Telenor, TeliaSonera, or U.S.
company Liberty Global, which owns Polish cable
operator UPC.
But some of the private equity funds currently looking to
bid for DT's T-Mobile Netherlands would be interested in making
a move for Play, two sources said.
Last week, Reuters reported that Warburg Pincus
entered the race for T-Mobile Netherlands, an asset which also
appeals to Apax, CVC, Bain Capital and
Providence, according to sources close to the deal.
($1 = 0.9376 euros)
($1 = 3.9781 zlotys)
(Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Writing by
Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Keith Weir)