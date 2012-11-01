MUMBAI Nov 1 The Playboy club is coming to
India -- but with "bunnies" in non-revealing outfits.
"The costumes of the bunnies, who are integral to the
Playboy culture, will be based on Indian sensibilities and
morals," Sanjay Gupta, CEO of PB Lifestyle, which is bringing
the brand to India through a licensing agreement, told Reuters.
India has strict censorship laws and there is no Indian
version of Playboy, the magazine launched by Hugh Hefner that
became as known for its pictures of naked women as for the
hedonistic lifestyle propagated by its founder.
Playboy bunnies, or waitresses, typically wear black satin
bodices, bow ties, cuffs and bunny ears. PB Lifestyle has not
yet decided what waitresses will wear in India, a socially
conservative country where it is frowned upon for couples to
hold hands in public.
Even a popular cricket tournament drew criticism and threats
when it hired foreign cheerleaders in short clothes, forcing
organisers to revamp the outfits to show less skin.
"Our clubs will not have any nudity. So there should not be
any problem and we are prepared to deal with it if there is
any," said Gupta, whose media and real estate company signed a
30-year licensing agreement with U.S.-based Playboy Enterprises
Inc
Gupta's company plans to use the Playboy brand and its
iconic rabbit-head logo on clubs, bars, hotels and cafes and
will spend 2 billion rupees ($37 million) in the first five
years. The first Playboy property in India will be a club in the
resort state of Goa, followed by one in Hyderabad.
Whether the Playboy brand will sell in a toned-down version
remains to be seen.
"They are associated with scantily clad women, fun and
pleasure. What is the point of getting Playboy to India in such
a boring way?" asked 25-year old Yash Sanghavi, a digital
advertising executive.