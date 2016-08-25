Aug 25 Gambling technology company Playtech Plc said on Thursday it would return 150 million euros ($169 million) to shareholders through a special dividend after reporting an 18 percent jump in first-half revenue, helped by strong performance in its gaming division.

The company said it would pay 46 euro cents per share as special dividend on Dec. 6, and also hiked its interim dividend by 15 percent to 11 euro cents.

Playtech, which provides software for sports betting and online casino and poker games, said its revenue for six months ended June 30 rose 18 percent to 337.7 million euros. ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)