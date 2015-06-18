June 18 Online gaming company Playtech Plc said it planned to raise 250 million pounds ($395.4 million) via a share placement to fund the purchase of Plus500, a retail forex trading shop, and other potential deals.

Playtech proposes to place upto 29.05 milion shares, representing about 10 percent of the company's current share capital, with investment institutions via an accelerated bookbuild.

Canaccord Genuity and UBS are joint bookrunners for the placing, while Shore Capital is the lead manager.

Playtech said its core business continued to perform strongly with average daily run rate revenue rising more than 25 percent in the second quarter.

($1 = 0.6324 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)