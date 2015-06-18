June 18 Online gaming company Playtech Plc
said it planned to raise 250 million pounds ($395.4
million) via a share placement to fund the purchase of Plus500,
a retail forex trading shop, and other potential deals.
Playtech proposes to place upto 29.05 milion shares,
representing about 10 percent of the company's current share
capital, with investment institutions via an accelerated
bookbuild.
Canaccord Genuity and UBS are joint bookrunners for the
placing, while Shore Capital is the lead manager.
Playtech said its core business continued to perform
strongly with average daily run rate revenue rising more than 25
percent in the second quarter.
($1 = 0.6324 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)