Oct 29 Gambling technology company Playtech Plc said it was confident about achieving strong growth in 2015 after a good start to the fourth quarter.

Playtech shares jumped 5 percent on Thursday, making it the top gainer on the FTSE-250 midcap index.

Playtech, the online gaming and betting software provider founded by Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi, said it expected regulatory approval for its acquisition of forex trading platform provider Plus500 Ltd by the end of November.

The company also said it was formally challenging a Central Bank of Ireland decision opposing its $105-million acquisition of online derivatives broker Ava Trade.

Isle of Man-based Playtech earlier this year put skin in the forex trading market, where the sudden removal of a long-held ceiling on the Swiss franc in January has spurred M&A activity.

The company bought a majority stake in TradeFx and then strengthened its hand by then snapping up Plus500 and Ava Trade.

Both the AVA Trade and Plus500 deals had been expected to be completed by the end of September.

Playtech said on Thursday that average daily revenue in its gaming division for the first 27 days of the fourth quarter was 14 percent higher than in the same period a year earlier.

Third-quarter group revenue soared 47 percent, with regulated revenue accounting for over half of the group's revenue.

Shares in the company were up 4.2 percent at 826 pence at 0811 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.