Nov 6 Gambling technology company Playtech Plc
said it expected to meet full-year market earnings
expectations regardless of potential changes to online gambling
regulations in Malaysia.
Playtech made the statement after its shares fell as much
9.64 percent on Thursday, as the Malaysian parliament debated
whether to regulate or ban online gambling.
"Malaysia represents a very small percentage of income,"
Playtech spokesman David Rydell told Reuters, adding that the
company, based on the Isle of Man, expected to meet a 195
million euro ($242 million) full-year EBITDA figure forecast by
analysts.
