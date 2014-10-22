LONDON Oct 22 Gambling technology company
Playtech said it was confident it would exceed current
market expectations after a strong start to its fourth quarter,
which followed a 29 percent rise in revenue in the preceding
period.
Playtech, which provides software for sports betting and
online casino and poker games, said on Wednesday that average
daily revenue for the first 21 days of the fourth quarter was 22
percent higher than the same period last year.
Having guided in August that profit was likely to beat
market expectations, it now said it was confident of exceeding
them.
Analysts currently expected Playtech to report annual pretax
profit of 175.49 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)