LONDON Aug 28 Playtech said on Thursday it was confident of beating profit forecasts this year, with new contracts underpinning optimism at the online gambling software company.

Playtech, which provides software for sports betting and online casino and poker games, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 28 percent to 97.6 million euros ($128.9 million) in the six months to the end of June.

The company also announced new agreements with leading Mexican gambling group Caliente, British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror and a major media brand in Italy.

"Management is confident of exceeding current market expectations for the full year," the company said in a statement.

Playtech shares rose more than five percent in early trading to 697 pence by 0710 GMT, valuing the company at around 2 billion pounds.

Chief Financial Officer Ron Hoffman told Reuters that first- half profit had come in nine percent ahead of forecasts and that gave a broad indication of the improved expectations for the year.

Analysts had been forecasting EBITDA of 179.70 million euros for 2014, according to Reuters data.

($1 = 0.7573 Euros) (Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Mark Potter)