(Adds current trading, M&A plans)
By Keith Weir
LONDON Aug 28 Playtech said on
Thursday that profit was likely to come in ahead of forecasts
this year, with new contracts in Mexico, Britain and Italy
underpinning optimism at the online gambling software company.
Playtech shares, which are listed in London, traded 7.7
percent higher at 714p by 0900 GMT, valuing the company at about
2 billion pounds.
Playtech, which provides software for sports betting and
online casino and poker games, said core earnings rose 28
percent to 97.6 million euros ($128.9 million) in the six months
to the end of June.
The company announced agreements with leading Mexican
gambling group Caliente, British newspaper publisher Trinity
Mirror and an unnamed major media brand in Italy.
"Management is confident of exceeding current market
expectations for the full year," the company said in a
statement, adding that revenues in the third quarter so far were
21 percent ahead of last year.
Chief Financial Officer Ron Hoffman told Reuters that first-
half profit had beaten forecasts by nine percent and that gave a
broad indication of the improved expectations for the year.
Analysts had been forecasting core profit (EBITDA) of 179.70
million euros for 2014, according to Reuters data.
Playtech is gaining the benefits of a partnership with
British gambling company Ladbrokes which has been fully
operational since the end of April.
It has also won a contract with Dutch company Holland
Casino, anticipating regulation of the online gambling industry
in the Netherlands which it expects to happen next year.
Playtech has a cash balance of 366 million euros and said it
was looking at potential acquisitions in markets which are
relaxing restrictions on online gambling.
Founder Teddy Sagi banked about 326 million pounds in March
when he sold more than 15 percent of the company. The Israeli
entrepreneur still owns a third of the business.
($1 = 0.7573 Euros)
(Editing by David Clarke)