LONDON Feb 20 Gaming software developer
Playtech said it would pay shareholders a special
dividend of 100 million pounds ($167 million) as it posted a
rise in full-year profit for 2013.
Playtech, which develops software for betting firms such as
Paddy Power and Betfair, said on Thursday 2013
adjusted core earnings grew 17 percent to 159.4 million euros
excluding the share of profits received from William Hill Online
after it sold its stake in the venture last March.
Revenue grew 16 percent to 367.2 million euros, boosted by
new business wins and the acquisition of poker community
PokerStrategy in July.
Due to the 424 million pounds ($709 million) sale of its 29
percent stake in William Hill online, the firm said it would pay
a special dividend of 100 million pounds on top of a total 2013
ordinary dividend of 23.2 cents per share, in line with 2012.
"Playtech has further strengthened its position as the
world's leading supplier of technology and services for the
online gambling industry and the board looks to the future with
confidence and optimism," Chairman Alan Jackson said.
Playtech has said it is on the hunt for acquisitions to help
strengthen its business and take advantage of more people
betting on bingo and sport on their mobile phones and tablets.
The firm said daily average revenues for the first seven
weeks of 2014 were up over 15 percent on the first quarter of
2013, helped by the addition of PokerStrategy.