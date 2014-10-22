(Adds analyst comments, share price, background)
LONDON Oct 22 Gambling technology company
Playtech said it was confident it would beat current
market forecasts for the year, a second upgrade in only two
months boosting its shares.
Playtech, which provides software used in sports betting and
online casino and poker games, said on Wednesday revenue soared
29 percent in the third quarter.
It had made a strong start to the fourth quarter, with
average daily revenues for the first part of the period up 22
percent compared to last year.
The company's software was used in new sport betting
products launched in Italy during the third quarter. European
deals accounted for 56 percent of revenue and Asia accounting
for 36 percent of sales, up from 25 percent this time last year.
Shares in the company gained 8 percent to 759 pence, at 0825
GMT on Wednesday, their highest level since February, on the
positive outlook. The company, in which Israeli businessman
Teddy Sagi is the largest shareholder, now has a market
capitalisation of more than 2 billion pounds ($3.2 billion).
"Asia is once again a key driver but Europe also delivered
double digit growth and all verticals saw positive progress.
With 400 million euros of net cash the opportunities to increase
shareholder value are significant," said Peel Hunt analyst Nick
Batram, who rates the company a "buy".
Playtech also said in August that profit was likely to come
in ahead of expectations. The stock has soared 20 percent in the
last three months, outperforming Britain's midcap index
which has lost about 3 percent.
Numis analyst Ivor Jones, with a "hold" rating on Playtech,
said he was increasing his core earnings (EBITDA) forecast by 8
percent to 210 million euros, but raised questions about the
company's ability to maintain its pace of growth.
"Our concerns over the drivers of growth are partially
offset by the potential for upside from the reinvestment of the
cash pile," he said.
Analysts currently expected Playtech to report core earnings
for 2014 of 189 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
(1 US dollar = 0.6223 British pound)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)