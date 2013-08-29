Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
Aug 29 Playtech PLC : * H1 total revenues up by 15% to EUR 176.8 million (H1 2012: EUR 153.8 million) * Underlying adjusted EBITDA up 13% to EUR 78.9 million (H1 2012: EUR 69.8
million) * Underlying adjusted net profit up 11% to EUR 69.7 million (H1 2012: EUR 62.8
million) * Interim dividend of 7.8 EUR cents per share, maintaining the same per share
level as last year * Management is highly confident of achieving market expectations for the full
year * Says roger withers to step down as chairman in October 2013, to be replaced
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.