Aug 29 Playtech PLC : * H1 total revenues up by 15% to EUR 176.8 million (H1 2012: EUR 153.8 million) * Underlying adjusted EBITDA up 13% to EUR 78.9 million (H1 2012: EUR 69.8

million) * Underlying adjusted net profit up 11% to EUR 69.7 million (H1 2012: EUR 62.8

million) * Interim dividend of 7.8 EUR cents per share, maintaining the same per share

level as last year * Management is highly confident of achieving market expectations for the full

year * Says roger withers to step down as chairman in October 2013, to be replaced