June 23 Plaza Centers Nv

* Plaza's parent company announces agreements relating to potential rights issue by company

* Parent company, Elbit imaging ltd., has announced as part of plaza's debt restructuring process to raise an aggregate amount of eur 20 million,

* Elbit has announced EUL intends to enter into a back stop agreement with various affiliates of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP