Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
June 23 Plaza Centers Nv
* Plaza's parent company announces agreements relating to potential rights issue by company
* Parent company, Elbit imaging ltd., has announced as part of plaza's debt restructuring process to raise an aggregate amount of eur 20 million,
* Elbit has announced EUL intends to enter into a back stop agreement with various affiliates of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.