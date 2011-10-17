MANILA Oct 17 Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) said on Monday it was in talks with the state regulator on the possibility of giving up some of the frequencies it is using for mobile phone operations to help facilitate a takeover deal.

The industry leader said such a "divestment plan" would pave the way for the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to approve its $1.7 billion acquisition of No. 3 player Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc (Digitel) .

"PLDT is in discussions with the NTC regarding the possibility of divesting frequency held by Connectivity Unlimited Resource Enterprises Inc, a subsidiary of (PLDT unit) Smart Communications Inc," PLDT told the stock exchange.

In April, PLDT said it would not give up any of its frequencies in response to second-ranked Globe Telecom Inc's demand for the government to reassign spectrum so it could compete against a larger rival.

Globe, owned by Ayala Corp and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , feared a merger of its rivals would create a giant controlling two-thirds of the market and limiting spectrum available for others.

PLDT, partly owned by Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd and Japan's NTT Communications and NTT DoCoMo , had originally sought to close takeover by June 30.

But the closing date has now been extended indefinitely while PLDT and Digitel, a unit of conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc , await regulatory approvals for the deal.

While PLDT said there is no legal basis to recall any of its frequencies, it said it was cognisant of the concerns raised by the government and others regarding its ownership of third-generation frequency.

"(PLDT) would like to assure all parties that it is not PLDT's intention to accumulate the said frequency," it said.

Shares of PLDT slipped 0.2 percent on Monday while Digitel was steady in a market that rose 1.5 percent.

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)