* PLDT shares swapped for majority stake in rival Digitel

* Digitel parent acquires 12.9 pct stake in PLDT

* Regulators set conditions for takeover (Adds details, background, share prices)

MANILA, Oct 26 Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) said on Wednesday it has completed a $1.6-billion take over of rival Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc (Digitel) to cement its top position in the country's highly competitive industry.

PLDT, partly owned by Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd and Japan's NTT Communications and NTT DoCoMo , said it had obtained regulatory approval for the 69.2 billion peso ($1.6 billion) deal that took seven months to close.

Shortly after PLDT's announcement, 3.277 billion shares of Digitel, representing 51.55 percent of outstanding common shares, changed hands via a cross sale in the stock market at 1.6033 pesos per share.

In exchange for the Digitel shares, Digitel parent JG Summit Holdings Inc will get 12.9 percent of PLDT, comprising of 27.7 million common shares at 2,500 pesos apiece.

PLDT also acquired the zero-coupon convertible bonds issued by Digitel to its parent and assumed 34.1 billion pesos in advances made by JG Summit to Digitel.

The approval by the telecoms regulator comes with conditions, including PLDT's divestment from its unit CURE which owns 10MHz of 3G frequency, and the continuation of Digitel's popular unlimited call and text offers.

PLDT and JG Summit had originally sought to close the transaction by June 30 this year, but had to extend it indefinitely due to delays in the regulatory approvals.

Rival Globe Telecom Inc had sought government intervention to block PLDT's takeover of Digitel, saying the deal would create a giant controlling two-thirds of the market.

PLDT said it would launch a tender offer for the remaining 48.45 percent of Digitel currently held by the public.

Shares of PLDT rose 1 percent and Digitel was up 0.7 while the broader market closed down 0.4 percent.

($1 = 43.145 Philippine Pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)