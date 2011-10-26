MANILA Oct 26 Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) said on Wednesday the National Telecommunications Commission has approved its planned $1.7 billion takeover of rival Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc (Digitel) .

PLDT would initially acquire 51.55 percent of Digitel, a unit of conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc. . However, it has to divest from a unit which owns 10MHz of 3G frequency, the company said, citing conditions set by the regulator in its approval.

PLDT, partly owned by Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd and Japan's NTT Communications and NTT DoCoMo , had originally sought to close the transaction by June 30, but had to extend it indefinitely due to delays in the regulatory approvals. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)