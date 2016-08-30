MANILA Aug 30 The Philippines' Court of Appeals on Tuesday said it has halted the competition regulator's review of a $1.5 billion deal that could strengthen the duopoly of the country's two biggest telecom firms.

The ruling comes after PLDT Inc and Globe Telecom Inc had separately asked the court to stop the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) scrutinising their deal to buy San Miguel Corp out of the sector.

The court said the injunction will be in place while it hears the case filed by PLDT that questioned the authority of the PCC to review the deal. It dismissed Globe's case in July.

The PCC, PLDT and Globe said they had not received the court order and so could not comment further. San Miguel could not be reached for comment.

"Unless restrained ... PLDT will suffer grave and irreparable injury, not subject to mathematical computation," the court said, citing the review's potential impact on PLDT's stock price and the firm's ability to raise money to pay off debt and finance infrastructure.

PLDT shares have fallen 4.26 percent and Globe's have lost 12.6 percent since the regulator on May 30 said it was assessing the deal.

The deal involves PLDT and Globe buying a 700 megahertz spectrum network from San Miguel, prized for its wider reach and compatibility with fourth generation (4G) telecommunications services. They will return control of other frequencies to the government, allowing for a new competitor to begin operations.

Industry watchers have said market entry would be difficult given the significant capital expenditure necessary to compete with PLDT, which controls 57 percent of the wireless market, and Globe, which holds the remaining 43 percent.

The deal, struck on May 30, came soon after President Rodrigo Duterte said he was considering easing rules on foreign ownership of companies to stoke a fast-growing economy plagued by slow Internet access. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Additional reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Christopher Cushing)