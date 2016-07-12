MANILA, July 12 The Philippines' two largest telecom firms on Tuesday sought to stop the competition regulator from reviewing a $1.5 billion deal inked with conglomerate San Miguel Corp which critics said could strengthen their market dominance.

Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) and Globe Telecom Inc separately asked the Court of Appeals to stop the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) from scrutinising the deal to buy San Miguel out of the sector, officials at the two companies said.

Ray Espinosa, PLDT regulatory affairs head, said in a statement to reporters that the deal is "deemed approved" under the regulator's own rules.

Under the deal, PLDT and Globe will buy a 700 megahertz spectrum network from San Miguel, prized for its wider reach and compatibility with fourth generation (4G) telecommunications services. They will also return control of other frequencies to the government, allowing for a new competitor to begin operations.

But industry watchers have said market entry would still be difficult given the significant capital expenditure necessary to compete with PLDT, which controls 57 percent of the wireless market, and Globe, which holds the remaining 43 percent.

The deal, struck on May 30, came soon after President Rodrigo Duterte said he was considering easing rules on foreign ownership of companies to stoke a fast-growing economy plagued by slow Internet access.

"We are disappointed that they have decided to resort to a lawsuit against the PCC to prevent a comprehensive review of this deal," said the PCC, an independent body created in February under landmark fair trade legislation.

"While the PCC is working on an expedited basis to complete the review as quickly as possible, PLDT in their recent action have now sought to delay resolution of an issue which is of great importance to public interest and welfare," it said.

San Miguel was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Christopher Cushing)