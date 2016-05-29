UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MANILA May 30 Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, the country's biggest telecoms firm, and Globe Telecom Inc, will jointly buy the telecommunications assets of conglomerate San Miguel Corp , the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported on Monday, quoting sources.
The Inquirer said PLDT, Globe and SMC agreed in principle to what was expected to be a transaction worth a little more than $1 billion. An agreement is scheduled to be signed among the parties on Monday morning. (bit.ly/1sG8tuE)
PLDT Chairman Manuel Pangilinan will hold a news conference at 0200 GMT on Monday, while Globe will conduct a separate briefing at 0400 GMT. (Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources