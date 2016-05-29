MANILA May 30 Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, the country's biggest telecoms firm, and Globe Telecom Inc, will jointly buy the telecommunications assets of conglomerate San Miguel Corp , the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported on Monday, quoting sources.

The Inquirer said PLDT, Globe and SMC agreed in principle to what was expected to be a transaction worth a little more than $1 billion. An agreement is scheduled to be signed among the parties on Monday morning. (bit.ly/1sG8tuE)

PLDT Chairman Manuel Pangilinan will hold a news conference at 0200 GMT on Monday, while Globe will conduct a separate briefing at 0400 GMT. (Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Peter Cooney)