MANILA Oct 26 Philippine Long Distance
Telephone Co (PLDT) said on Wednesday it was planning
to sell notes to raise up to 5 billion pesos ($116 million) for
capital expenditures and debt refinancing.
The country's biggest telecommunications firm told the stock
exchange it had mandated HSBC and First Metro
Investment Corp as arrangers of the debt issue. It did
not provide other details.
PLDT said it was still finalising the timing and pricing of
the notes issue, part of its planned borrowing for 2011.
The company made the disclosure to clarify a report by a
local newspaper which said PLDT was looking to issue as much as
50 billion pesos worth of fixed rate notes on Nov. 7.
At 0410 GMT, PLDT shares rose about 1 percent in a market
that was down 0.4 percent.
($1 = 43.1 pesos)
