MANILA Nov 2 Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) said on Wednesday it has priced its offer of 5 billion pesos ($116.6 million) of fixed rate notes and will issue them on Nov. 8.

PLDT, the country's most valuable listed firm, said 16 institutional lenders, including banks and insurance firms, subscribed to its offer of 5-year, 7-year and 10-year notes.

Yields were fixed at 5.4692 percent, 5.4963 percent and 6.2188 percent, respectively, it said in a statement. The telecom said the offer was oversubscribed.

Proceeds will be used to finance capital expenditures and repay debt, it said.

HSBC and First Metro Investment Corp were joint lead managers for the transaction.

Fitch Ratings upgraded PLDT's long-term local currency issuer default rating to 'A-' from 'BBB+' after PLDT completed a $1.6 billion takeover of rival Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc last week.

($1 = 42.9 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)