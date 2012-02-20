MANILA Feb 20 The Philippines' most
valuable listed company, Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co
(PLDT), and the country's largest power retailer,
Manila Electric Co (Meralco), both met their guidance
for core net profit in 2011, a top official of the two firms
said on Monday.
Manuel Pangilinan, chairman of PLDT and president of the
group's affiliate Meralco, told reporters the phone firm and the
utility company hit their core net profit guidance of 39 billion
pesos and 14.5 billion pesos, respectively.
Philex Mining Corp, a sister firm of PLDT, likely
grew its net income in 2011 from 2010 largely due to better gold
and copper prices, Pangilinan said.
