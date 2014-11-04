* Few people own smartphones, even fewer pay for data

* Sees data, broadband making up half of wireless revenue in 3 yrs

* Q3 net profit falls 14 pct

By Neil Jerome Morales

MANILA, Nov 4 Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT), Manila's most valuable listed company, is offering free mobile Internet connection to get the country's largely offline cellphone users hooked online.

PLDT hopes free data until January will convince three-quarters of all wireless phone subscribers to upgrade to smartphones, and get the two-thirds of smartphone users who don't pay for data services to venture beyond Wi-Fi hotspots.

"The intention of the offer is for subscribers to taste the wonders of the Internet," PLDT President Napoleon Nazareno told reporters on Tuesday. More than half of those who availed of the offer which began in September had never previously subscribed to data services, he said.

"If we then make the Internet available on an affordable basis, we feel this would be a smooth migration from free to experiencing it in a prepaid environment."

PLDT and sole rival Globe Telecom Inc have been suffering declining revenue as traditional voice and text services are superseded by free apps accessed primarily by personal computers or tablets and smartphones over Wi-Fi.

PLDT, part owned by Japan's NTT Docomo Inc and Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd, is therefore looking for growth in data over mobile networks.

Chairman Manuel Pangilinan on Tuesday said data together with broadband Internet access will contribute over half of the company's wireless revenue within about three years from 15 percent now. Voice and text make up the remainder.

For its part, Globe, nearly 50 percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, is waiving data fees when users access popular social network Facebook. The company cited a similar campaign in October last year as behind a 23 percent rise in data revenue in the first half of 2014.

"Mobile data is the next frontier. Voice and text is just steady and in fact, in some markets abroad, it is slowing down," Globe spokeswoman Yolanda Crisanto told Reuters by phone on Tuesday.

Globe is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings next week.

On Tuesday, PLDT reported stagnant revenue from fixed line and wireless services in July-September, and a 14 percent decline in net profit. It said revenue will grow as consumer habits change and smartphones become mainstream.

Over the nine months to September, PLDT said data and broadband revenue rose 19 percent, versus a 3 percent fall in voice and SMS.

Shares of PLDT have risen 18 percent this year, compared with 23 percent in the benchmark index. Shares of Globe have risen just 0.1 percent. (Editing by Rosemarie Francisco and Christopher Cushing)