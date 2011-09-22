MANILA, Sept 22 Philippine Airlines on
Thursday denied reports it was in talks about a sale of a
controlling stake to First Pacific Co Ltd , whose unit
Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) also said
it was not looking to buy the carrier.
PLDT and PAL issued separate disclosures after several local
newspapers reported PLDT chairman Manuel Pangilinan, who is also
managing director of Hong Kong-based First Pacific, was in "deep
talks" to buy the airline, citing a source close to the
executive.
"PLDT denies any intention to acquire PAL," the telecom firm
told the stock exchange.
PAL Holdings, which owns carrier, said it was not in
discussion with First Pacific.
The Philippine Daily Inquirer had reported Pangilinan had
agreed to buy PAL once a labour row at the flag carrier was
resolved, citing an unnamed businessman with close ties to him.
"The discussions are already on a serious stage, Manny
(Pangilinan) has been eyeing PAL for a long time," the paper
quoted the source as saying.
The Manila Standard Today, citing a source familiar with the
talks, said, First Pacific had "agreed in principle" to acquire
PAL.
In its statement to the stock exchange, PLDT said it was one
of the incorporators of Pacific One Global Aviation Co Inc, and
would spin off its aircraft into the newly formed aviation firm.
"The creation of this company is part of the rationalisation
of PLDT Group's internal aviation requirements," PLDT said.
Shares of PLDT fell 2.3 percent while PAL rose 3.3 percent
on Thursday in a market that dropped 2.6 percent.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)