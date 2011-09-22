MANILA, Sept 22 Philippine Airlines on Thursday denied reports it was in talks about a sale of a controlling stake to First Pacific Co Ltd , whose unit Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) also said it was not looking to buy the carrier.

PLDT and PAL issued separate disclosures after several local newspapers reported PLDT chairman Manuel Pangilinan, who is also managing director of Hong Kong-based First Pacific, was in "deep talks" to buy the airline, citing a source close to the executive.

"PLDT denies any intention to acquire PAL," the telecom firm told the stock exchange.

PAL Holdings, which owns carrier, said it was not in discussion with First Pacific.

The Philippine Daily Inquirer had reported Pangilinan had agreed to buy PAL once a labour row at the flag carrier was resolved, citing an unnamed businessman with close ties to him.

"The discussions are already on a serious stage, Manny (Pangilinan) has been eyeing PAL for a long time," the paper quoted the source as saying.

The Manila Standard Today, citing a source familiar with the talks, said, First Pacific had "agreed in principle" to acquire PAL.

In its statement to the stock exchange, PLDT said it was one of the incorporators of Pacific One Global Aviation Co Inc, and would spin off its aircraft into the newly formed aviation firm.

"The creation of this company is part of the rationalisation of PLDT Group's internal aviation requirements," PLDT said.

Shares of PLDT fell 2.3 percent while PAL rose 3.3 percent on Thursday in a market that dropped 2.6 percent. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)