MANILA Nov 3 Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) , one of the country's most valuable listed firms, said on Thursday its third quarter net income fell 10 percent from year ago, as group revenues were partly hurt by a strong peso.

PLDT, owned by Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd , Japan's NTT Communications and NTT DoCoMo , said net income in the September quarter was 9.3 billion Philippine pesos ($217.4 million), compared with 10.3 billion pesos a year earlier.

Analysts had expected net profit of 9.7 billion pesos for PLDT in the third quarter and 39.8 billion pesos for 2011, down 1 percent from 2010, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Core net profit, which excludes currency and derivatives-related items, fell 6 percent in the third quarter to 9.6 billion pesos.

PLDT said it had cut its core profit guidance to 39 billion pesos from 40.5 billion pesos set early this year.

PLDT completed its $1.6 billion take over of rival Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc last week.

Shares of PLDT fell 1.27 percent on Thursday, as the Philippines' main stock index lost 1.12 percent in late trade.

PLDT has lost more than 7 percent so far this year, underperforming the main index which gained about 1 percent.

($1 = 42.8 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)