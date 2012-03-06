MANILA, March 6 Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT), the country's most valuable listed company, said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 87 percent on slowing mobile phone revenues and higher operating costs.

PLDT, owned by Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd, Japan's NTT Communications and NTT DoCoMo, said it had net income of 1.1 billion Philippine pesos ($26 million) in the final three months of 2011 against 8.2 billion pesos a year earlier.

That brought its full-year net profit to was 31.7 billion pesos, down 21 percent from 2010.

Analysts had expected full-year net profit of 39.9 billion pesos, according to consensus estimates by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Core net profit, which excludes currency and derivatives-related items, fell 21 percent in the fourth quarter to 8.4 billion pesos. Full-year core profit hit the company's downwardly revised guidance of 39 billion pesos.

PLDT acquired rival Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc last year in a deal worth $1.6 billion that cemented its dominance in the highly competitive domestic telecommunications industry.

The company has said it would spend on upgrades for its data and broadband platform which it expects would drive future profit growth and offset weakness in its traditional mobile phone business.

PLDT expects its full-year 2012 core net profit to reach 37 billion pesos, down 5 percent.

Shares of PLDT fell 2 percent in morning trade on Tuesday. It has gained more than percent 10 percent so far this year, underperforming the broader market which is up around 15 percent.

($1 = 42.8750 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)