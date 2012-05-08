MANILA May 8 Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT), the country's most valuable listed company, reported a 6 percent fall in first-quarter profit, weighed down by higher expenses that cut into its revenue gains.

PLDT, owned by Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd, Japan's NTT Communications and NTT DoCoMo, said net income was 10.1 billion pesos ($238.5 million) i n the first three months compared with 10. 7 billion pesos a y ear earlier.

Core net profit, which excludes currency and derivatives-related items, f ell 12 percent t o 9.3 billion pesos.

Shares of PLDT fell 0.6 percent at the end of morning trade on Tuesday, compared with the 0 .2 percent slide i n the broader market. The stock has risen ne arly 1 percent th is year, underperforming the 21 percent surge by the main index. ($1 = 42.3550 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)