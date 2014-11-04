UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 4 Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT)
* Q3 net income 7.93 billion pesos ($177 million) vs 9.25 billion pesos a year earlier
* Q3 core net income 8.727 billion pesos, down 7 percent from a year earlier
* Nine-month net income 28 billion pesos, down 3 percent from a year earlier
* Nine-month service revenue hits 122.9 billion pesos, up 1 percent from a year earlier
* PLDT Chairman Manuel Pangilinan said in a statement 2014 core net income is expected to hit 37 billion pesos, down from an initial guidance of 39.5 billion pesos.
* For the full earnings statement, click on (bit.ly/1phocxN)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 44.9200 Philippine peso) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Karen Lema and Erik dela Cruz in Manila)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources