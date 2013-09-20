BRIEF-Patrick Industries prices public offering of common stock
* Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Sept 20 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, citing a missed bond payment, on Friday slashed the long-term revenue bond rating for Philadelphia's Please Touch Museum by seven notches to CC from BB-minus with a negative outlook.
The downgrade follows the museum's missed bond payment on Sept. 1 to a trustee, which tapped its debt service reserve to pay bondholders, the rating agency said in a statement.
S&P said the negative outlook reflects its belief/concern the museum could default within one year. But if its management resumes paying full debt service, the rating outlook could be revised, S&P said.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.
Gibson Energy-to issue & sell C$350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25%, senior unsecured notes due July 15,2024 on exempt private placement basis