UPDATE 9-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
Oct 17 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) on Tuesday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PLN AMT $1 BLN COUPON 5.25 PCT MATURITY 10/24/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.514 FIRST PAY 04/24/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.35 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/24/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 245.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.
VIENNA, Feb 24 Iran's official stock of enriched uranium has fallen by half after large amounts stuck in pipes have been recategorised as unrecoverable under a process agreed with major powers, the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Friday.