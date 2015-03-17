March 17 Fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss as costs and expenses more than doubled, sending its shares down 11 percent in premarket trading.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of 8 cents per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of 4 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)