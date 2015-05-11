May 11 Fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc reported a bigger adjusted quarterly loss as costs more than doubled.

The company's adjusted net loss widened to $12.9 million, or 7 cents per share, from $7.5 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier, as total administration costs doubled during the first quarter ended March 31.

Revenue jumped 69 percent to $9.4 million as the company shipped more fuel cells. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)