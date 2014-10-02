Oct 2 Plukon, one of the largest chicken
producers in Europe, has been put up for sale by its owner Gilde
Buy Out Partners, the Financial Times reported citing people
familiar with the matter.
The Netherlands-based company has hired JPMorgan to
explore sale opportunities and potential suitors have been
approached in recent weeks, the FT reported. (on.ft.com/1rGKJlj)
The talks are in the early stages and a sale is uncertain,
the paper said.
Plukon, which was acquired by Gilde in 2009, has operations
in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. In addition to farming
chickens and operating slaughterhouses, the company also sells
chicken products and chicken-based meals to supermarkets, the
paper reported.
Plukon, Gilde Buy Out Partners and JPMorgan could not be
reached for comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard
Orr)