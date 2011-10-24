* Q3 EPS 31 cents vs. Street forecast 30 cents

* Revenue up 13 pct to $293 million; misses Street view

* No "meaningful improvement" expected in Q4

* Forecasts Q4 EPS in range mostly above Street (Adds production outlook, share activity)

Oct 24 Plum Creek Timber Co's PCL.N third-quarter profit barely beat Wall Street's expectations, with the forest products company saying on Monday that its operations were largely unchanged from the second quarter.

The results show that the U.S. construction industry has improved little since the recession of 2008 and 2009, despite various private and public efforts to boost it.

For the quarter, the company posted net income of $50 million, or 31 cents per share, compared with $32 million, or 20 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 30 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $293 million. Analysts had expected $298.8 million.

For the fourth quarter, Plum Creek said it is not expecting any "meaningful improvement" in the markets where it operates.

Plum Creek expects to harvest about 4 million tons of timber in the fourth quarter, bringing its 2011 total harvest in line with 2010's 15.4 million tons.

Plum Creek expects to earn 37 cents to 42 cents per share in the fourth quarter. Analysts expect 38 cents.

Shares of Plum Creek closed Monday at $36.66, after climbing 1.7 percent. The stock has traded between $33.02 and $44.28 in the past 52 weeks. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)