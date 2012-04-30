* Q1 EPS $0.18 vs est $0.24/shr

* Q1 rev up 23 pct to $337 mln

April 30 Forest products company Plum Creek Timber Co's quarterly results missed analysts' estimates, hurt by lower reported income from the real estate segment, and forecast a second-quarter profit below estimates.

For the second quarter, Plum Creek expects to earn 15 cents to 20 cents per share. Analysts expect second-quarter earnings of 27 cents per share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the quarter ended March 31, the company reported net income of $29 million, or 18 cents per share, compared with $38 million, or 23 cents per share, for the year ago period.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 24 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 23 percent to $275 million. Analysts had expected revenue of $330.2 million.

"Our first quarter real estate sales, while higher than the first quarter of last year, were below our initial expectations," chief executive Rick Holley said in a statement.

Shares of the company, valued at $6.76 billion, closed at $42.04 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. (Reporting By Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore and Ernest Scheyder in New York; Editing by Supriya Kurane)