UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO, March 13 Brazilian meatpacker and food processor JBS SA on Monday said it reached an agreement to acquire U.S.-based ham and bacon producer Plumrose USA for $230 million, according to a securities filing. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources