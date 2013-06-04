BRIEF-Molson Coors announces proposed offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces proposed offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes
June 4 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc said a mid-stage trial of its experimental muscle pain drug was put on clinical hold by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration due to a serious allergic reaction in a patient.
The company, which develops therapies based on placenta-derived stem cells, said the patient required hospitalization after the reaction.
Pluristem said the study consisted of 74 patients and this was the first incident of a serious allergic reaction.
"The patient was discharged from the hospital the following day, following the resolution of all her symptoms," the Israeli biotechnology company said.
The drug, dubbed IND 15038, aims to treat intermittent claudication or muscle pain.
Under a clinical hold, the FDA can suspend or delay an ongoing study and ask for information from the company. After submitting the data, the regulator has 30 days to respond to the applicant.
Trading was halted on the company's stock, which was down 3.6 percent at $3.22 in premarket trading on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 7 European shares extended losses on Tuesday on an earnings-heavy day as the biggest fallers Aggreko and Casino were all weighed down by results.
* announces non-brokered private placement financing to sell on best efforts basis, up to C$2.0 million in units at price of C$0.07 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: