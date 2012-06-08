LONDON, June 8 PLUS Markets Group, the stock exchange and market services company, has urged shareholders to back the planned sale of its stock exchange for smaller companies to British broker ICAP following media reports of shareholder opposition.

PLUS, which last month agreed to sell its loss-making stock exchange unit to ICAP for 1 pound ($1.56), said in a regulatory statement on Friday that the proposed disposal remains "in the best interests of shareholders".

The group also reiterated that the unit's stock exchange licence will be revoked by British regulator the Financial Services Authority if the sale to ICAP is not completed by June 22, a move that would result in the business being wound up.

The statement follows media reports that shareholders holding a fifth of PLUS shares had tabled a motion to unseat the chairman and chief executive because they had backed the ICAP deal.

The deal looked straightforward until Gulf Merchant Bank unveiled a rival takeover offer last week, which was immediately rejected by PLUS.

It said last week that while the "headline consideration from GMB appears greater...the GMB proposal is materially less attractive in terms of net financial benefit".

ICAP's takeover is central to the broker's plan to move aggressively into futures trading for the first time and tackle the dominance of the NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse exchanges.

Analysts view the deal as a move by the broker to pay a cut price for PLUS's exchange licence, a potentially attractive asset as global regulators look to force more of ICAP's core over-the-counter derivatives markets to use exchanges. ($1 = 0.6420 British pounds) (Editing by David Goodman)