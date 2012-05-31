LONDON May 31 Dubai-based Gulf Merchant Bank will make an offer for Plus Stock Exchange, which could scuttle the junior London market's sale to interdealer broker ICAP , the Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

The bank said its offer would be "substantially in excess of that announced by ICAP," the FT reported.

ICAP announced earlier this month it would buy Plus Stock Exchange, the stock exchange unit of the struggling PLUS Markets Group for a nominal 1 pound ($1.54).

Sources close to both Plus and ICAP were surprised by GMB's bid on Thursday, the FT reported.

Plus also said in a May regulatory statement that it was in talks with ICAP, but that there was no guarantee a sale would go through.

Plus had previously said that it was planning to close after failing to secure a buyer. More than 150 British firms are listed on the Plus exchange, and a closure would force them to go private or seek other exchanges. ($1 = 0.6497 British pounds) (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)