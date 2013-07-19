Fitch: Leverage Ratio Hurdle Not a Cure-All for Bank Failures

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 28 (Fitch) A 10% leverage ratio hurdle for US banks to obtain significant regulatory relief, as proposed under the original Financial Choice Act (FCA), would not completely prevent bank failures, says Fitch Ratings. Based on an analysis of bank failures from 2007 through 2011, 35% of those banks that failed would have qualified for regulatory relief at year-end 2006 under the FCA, according to FDIC data. Fitch be