June 1 Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi's Playtech Plc said it agreed to buy retail forex trading company Plus500 for about 460 million pounds.

Playtech said it would pay 400 pence per share, an 8.1 percent premium to Plus500's Friday close. The deal is expected to add to earnings immediately. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)