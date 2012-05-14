* Junior market plans "orderly closure" over six months
* Will help listed firms find alternative arrangements
* Shepherd Neame, Arsenal among firms quoted on market
(Adds details, Shepherd Neame comment)
LONDON, May 14 Plus Markets, the London
stock exchange for small and fledgling companies, said on Monday
it planned to shut down after failing to attract an acceptable
takeover bid, potentially leaving around 150 firms without a
market for their shares.
Plus Markets said it would help the companies whose shares
are traded on its exchange, including London soccer club Arsenal
and brewers Shepherd Neame and Adnams
, find "suitable alternative arrangements".
The loss-making group, which put itself up for sale in
February, plans an "orderly closure" after suffering a drop in
its cash reserves, it said on Monday.
"The regulated activities of the group will be wound down
over a period of up to six months in order to minimise market
disruption," the company said in a statement.
Shepherd Neame said it was "considering a number of options
to ensure shareholders have the ability to continue to trade
shares with the appropriate level of transparency and
disclosure".
Plus Markets grew out of Ofex, an exchange for British
small-cap stocks that required less regulation than the main
London Stock Exchange or the LSE's junior AIM market.
The company made a loss of 5.8 million pounds ($9.3 million)
on revenue of 3 million pounds in 2010, its sixth consecutive
loss-making year.
Shares in Plus Markets, which is itself listed on AIM,
plunged over 70 percent to close at 0.08 pence on Monday, while
Shepherd Neame's Plus-quoted shares fell 1.4 percent to 690
pence.
($1 = 0.6212 British pounds)
(Reporting by Myles Neligan and Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter and Greg Mahlich)