By Luke Jeffs
| LONDON, June 14
LONDON, June 14 ICAP, the world's
largest inter-dealer broker, has raised its offer for PLUS Stock
Exchange to 500,000 pounds ($780,000) in a last-ditch
attempt to win over shareholders.
ICAP said on Thursday it has raised its offer from the
broker's initial bid of 1 pound "to insulate shareholders from
the costs of certain contractual payment triggered by the sale
of PLUS".
"ICAP has decided, after listening to the concerns expressed
by PLUS Markets Group shareholders, to increase the purchase
price for PLUS to 500,000 pounds," the firm said in an emailed
statement.
There has been growing opposition to the ICAP takeover from
PLUS Markets Group (PMG) shareholders ahead of their vote on
ICAP's proposal on Monday.
PMG owners argued the ICAP plan "gives shareholders nothing
but rewards obscenely PLUS directors and advisers".
ICAP stressed on Thursday that British market regulator the
Financial Services Authority will revoke PLUS's exchange license
if its deal is not struck by next Thursday.
PLUS said last Friday the proposed disposal to ICAP, which
was agreed between PLUS management and the broker last month,
remained "in the best interests of shareholders".
ICAP's takeover is central to the broker's plan to move
aggressively into futures trading for the first time and tackle
the dominance of the NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse
exchanges.
Analysts view the deal as a move by the broker to pay a cut
price for PLUS's exchange licence, a potentially attractive
asset as global regulators look to force more of ICAP's core
over-the-counter derivatives markets to use exchanges.
($1 = 0.6420 British pounds)
