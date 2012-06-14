(Adds analyst quote)
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, June 14 ICAP, the world's
largest inter-dealer broker, has raised its offer for PLUS Stock
Exchange to 500,000 pounds ($780,000) from a nominal 1
pound in a last-ditch attempt to win over shareholders.
ICAP said on Thursday it had raised its offer "to insulate
shareholders from the costs of certain contractual payments
triggered by the sale of PLUS".
"ICAP has decided, after listening to the concerns expressed
by PLUS Markets Group shareholders, to increase the purchase
price for PLUS to 500,000 pounds," it said in an emailed
statement.
There has been growing opposition to the ICAP takeover from
PLUS Markets Group (PMG) shareholders ahead of their vote on
ICAP's proposal on Monday.
PMG owners argued the ICAP plan "gives shareholders nothing
but rewards obscenely PLUS directors and advisers".
ICAP stressed on Thursday that British market regulator the
Financial Services Authority will revoke PLUS's exchange license
if its deal is not struck by next Thursday.
PLUS said last Friday the proposed sale to ICAP, which was
agreed between its management and the broker last month,
remained "in the best interests of shareholders".
ICAP's takeover is central to the broker's plan to move
aggressively into futures trading for the first time and tackle
the dominance of the NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse
exchanges.
Analysts view the deal as a move by the broker to pay a cut
price for PLUS's exchange licence, a potentially attractive
asset as global regulators look to force more of ICAP's core
over-the-counter derivatives markets to use exchanges.
"This is a sweetener for PLUS shareholders that ICAP hopes
will allow it to take ownership of an asset that while loss
making could be strategically important given regulatory changes
in derivatives trading," said Richard Perrott, an analyst at
Berenberg Bank.
Policymakers in the United States and Europe are keen to
implement reforms that will make derivatives trading more
transparent and competitive, a move that presents new
opportunities to exchange operators.
($1 = 0.6420 British pounds)
