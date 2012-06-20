By Luke Jeffs
| LONDON, June 21
exchanges NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse
by moving into futures trading after it finally completes its
controversial purchase of PLUS Stock Exchange on Thursday.
The broker and PLUS Markets Group must complete the
deal, which will net PLUS shareholders about 640,000 pounds ($1
million), on Thursday to avoid British watchdog the Financial
Services Authority cancelling its exchange license.
The deal, which goes ahead despite opposition from some
shareholders, is important to the world's largest inter-dealer
broker because it wants to use the PLUS exchange as a platform
to expand its futures and options trading business.
"ICAP is well positioned to leverage PLUS' exchange status
to offer new products and solutions for its customers including,
in time, listed derivatives," the broker said in a statement
last month.
ICAP has not previously owned an exchange license so the
deal marks a departure for the broker, which has focused
historically on currency, bonds and complex derivatives.
The broker is keen to move into European listed futures and
options trading to challenge incumbent venues NYSE Euronext,
which operates the London-based Liffe market, and Deutsche
Boerse which runs Frankfurt's Eurex.
These two exchanges have more than 90 percent of the trading
activity in some European listed futures products, the main
reason why the proposed $7.4 billion merger between the firms
was blocked by European competition authorities in February.
The European Commission plan regulatory reforms in the
coming years to break these exchanges' stranglehold on futures
trading in the region and make that market more competitive, a
move that should pave the way for new entrants like ICAP.
"It is not clear at this stage how the proposed regulation
on derivatives will play out so ICAP have taken the opportunity
to pick up a regulated exchange on the cheap, mindful that it
could become strategically important as the changes take
effect," said Richard Perrott, an analyst at Berenberg Bank.
The completion of the PLUS deal on Thursday draws a line
under a tense month in which some shareholders publicly opposed
the sale, arguing the plan offered hefty rewards for PLUS senior
managers, who backed the trade, but little for investors.
The shareholder coup ultimately failed on Monday however
when 63.8 percent of investors voted in favour of selling the
loss-making stock market to ICAP, clearing the path to
Thursday's completion of the deal.
