(Updates after statement on completion)
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, June 21 ICAP has completed its
contested takeover of PLUS Stock Exchange, a key strategic deal
for the British broker as it gears up to challenge NYSE Euronext
and Deutsche Boerse by moving into futures
trading.
The broker and PLUS Markets Group said on Thursday
that they had completed the acquisition, which will net PLUS
shareholders about 640,000 pounds ($1 million).
The deal, opposed by a group of shareholders, is important
to ICAP, the world's largest derivatives broker, because it
wants to use the PLUS exchange as a platform to expand its
futures and options trading business.
"ICAP is well positioned to leverage PLUS's exchange status
to offer new products and solutions for its customers,
including, in time, listed derivatives," the broker said last
month.
ICAP has not previously owned an exchange licence, so the
deal would mark a departure for the broker, which has focused
historically on currency, bonds and complex derivatives that are
traded bilaterally and not listed on an exchange.
A move into listed futures and options trading is aimed at
challenging incumbent venues NYSE Euronext, which operates the
London-based Liffe market, and Deutsche Boerse, which runs
Frankfurt's Eurex.
These two rivals have more than 90 percent of the trading
activity in some European listed futures, which was the main
reason why a proposed $7.4 billion merger between the firms was
blocked by European competition authorities in February.
Liffe and Eurex dominate European futures partly because of
technical constraints on new entrants through clearing and index
licensing, argued Simmy Grewal, a senior analyst at research
house Aite Group.
"Many venues have tried to break the monopoly in futures,
but it has been a difficult nut to crack ... the closed
environment related to product licences continues to make it
challenging for a new entrant," she said.
The European Commission plans regulatory reforms in the
coming years to make the market more competitive - a move that
should pave the way for new entrants such as ICAP.
Richard Perrott, an analyst at Berenberg Bank, said: "It is
not clear at this stage how the proposed regulation on
derivatives will play out, so ICAP have taken the opportunity to
pick up a regulated exchange on the cheap, mindful that it could
become strategically important as the changes take effect."
The completion of the PLUS deal drew a line under a tense
month in which some shareholders publicly opposed the sale,
saying it offered hefty rewards for PLUS senior managers, who
backed the trade, and little for investors.
The shareholder coup failed on Monday when 63.8 percent of
investors voted in favour of selling the loss-making stock
market to ICAP, clearing the path to Thursday's completion of
the deal.
(Editing by William Hardy and David Goodman)