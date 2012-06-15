* PLUS sells systems division to Forum Trading Solutions
* Sale of exchange unit to ICAP faces June 18 shareholder
vote
* PLUS-listed Ideagen plans switch to London Stock Exchange
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, June 15 Troubled PLUS Markets Group
agreed the cut-price sale of its systems division on
Friday, but the future of its stock exchange hung in the balance
ahead of a key shareholder vote, with one company jumping ship
to the London Stock Exchange.
PLUS said that Forum Trading Solutions, which provides
off-the-shelf trading systems, had acquired its loss-making
trading system unit PLUS Trading Solutions (PLUS-TS) for an
initial consideration of 1 pound with a deferred payment of
281,250 pounds ($437,200).
The sale to Forum marks the latest twist in the protracted
break-up of PLUS Markets Group.
PLUS-TS is the technology supplier to PLUS Stock Exchange
(PLUS-SX), which is at the centre of a shareholder revolt over
its proposed sale to British broker ICAP.
PLUS-SX faces having its stock exchange licence revoked by
British regulator the Financial Services Authority if a sale to
ICAP, due to be voted on by shareholders on Monday, is not
completed by June 22.
A closure would mean the more than 150 companies listed on
PLUS, including soccer club Arsenal and brewers
Shepherd Neame and Adnams, would be forced to
go private or seek other exchanges.
Faced with that uncertain future, compliance software
developer Ideagen said on Friday that it was seeking
admission to the LSE's junior Alternative Investment Market
(AIM), on which it expected to begin trading on July 2.
Ideagen, which has a market capitalisation of 10.9 million
pounds and has been listed on PLUS since 2005, said that its
shares would cease trading on PLUS on June 29. It will not be
raising any money as part of its listing on AIM.
PROPOSED SALE
It is the first company to switch to AIM since PLUS, which
put itself up for sale in February, said last month that it
planned to shut down after failing to attract an acceptable
takeover bid.
Though it has since received offers from both ICAP and
Dubai-based Gulf Merchant Bank, the proposed sale has not gone
smoothly.
Shareholders have opposed ICAP's offer, which is preferred
by PLUS, saying that it gives them nothing while "obscenely"
rewarding PLUS directors and advisers.
Amara Dhari Investments told the British exchange group on
Thursday to sack its board representative, a supporter of the
planned sale to ICAP, signalling the intention of PLUS's
second-largest shareholder to oppose the sale.
This came despite ICAP's decision earlier on Thursday to
lift its offer to 500,000 pounds from a nominal 1 pound in a
last-ditch attempt to win over shareholders ahead of their vote
on Monday.
The sale of PLUS-SX to ICAP, which requires the support of
shareholders with more than 50 percent of shares, will likely be
decided by PLUS's largest investors.
Close Brothers, which has 20 percent of the shares, has
backed the sale, while Amara Dhari and other shareholders with a
combined ownership of about a third of the shares have opposed
the ICAP plan.
($1 = 0.6434 British pounds)
